Kirin Cup: Ghana to face Chile in third-place playoff after Japan defeat

Following their humiliating defeat to Japan on Friday morning, Ghana will face Chile for third place in the Kirin Cup.

The Samurai Blue were completely dominant in their one-sided victory to advance to the final.

Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda scored to give Japan an impressive 4-1 victory in front of their home fans in Kobe.

Jordan Ayew scored a brilliant goal that proved to be the Black Stars' consolation.

The defeat means Ghana will have to compete for bronze with Chile. The South Americans earlier lost 2-0 to Tunisia in the first semi-final clash.

The match will be played on the same day as the final on Tuesday, June 14.

The final will be between Japan and Tunisia.