Kotoko assistant coach assures fans of improved performance, says it's a work in progress

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has emphasised that the club remains a "work in progress," seeking to alleviate mounting pressure on the technical team following another setback in their quest for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors faced a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman, extending their winless streak to six games. With five losses in their last six matches, speculation swirls regarding the future of the technical team led by Prosper Ogum, despite public backing from management.

While Kotoko initially showcased promise at the start of the season, their performance in the second round has been dismal. With only one victory and a series of defeats to teams like Heart of Lions, Aduana, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Accra Lions, the recent loss to Nsoatreman on Thursday marked another setback.

Despite the challenges faced, Kotoko managed to level the score before conceding a late goal, marking their 10th league defeat of the season. Despite their position dropping to 10th in the standings, Ocloo remains steadfast.

"It is a work in progress, there is no pressure on us," Ocloo stated. "We just have to go back and work hard, and try to turn things around."

Kotoko's forthcoming match against Dreams FC may witness them under new coaching leadership, as pressure from supporters intensifies for Ogum's dismissal.