Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo dispels pressure amidst team's struggles

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, remains steadfast in the face of mounting challenges, asserting that there is no pressure on the technical team despite the club's recent poor form in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors endured their fifth defeat in six games, succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Nsoatreman on Thursday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 25.

Mohammed Abdul Rahaman's late goal secured a hard-fought victory for Maxwell Konadu's side, further exacerbating Kotoko's woes as they languish in 10th place on the table.

Despite the heightened scrutiny on head coach Prosper Ogum and the technical team, Ocloo maintains confidence in their ability to reverse the team's fortunes.

"In challenging times, the blame often falls on the technical team. We accept it gracefully, and we are committed to improving," Ocloo expressed in a post-match interview. "We are a team in transition, and we remain focused on our work. There is no undue pressure on us; our aim is to work diligently and turn things around."

Looking ahead, Kotoko faces tough fixtures against formidable opponents, including Karim Zito’s Dreams FC, Samartex, and defending champions Medeama. Despite the daunting task ahead, Ocloo emphasises the team's determination to overcome adversity and emerge stronger.