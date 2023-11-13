Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo reveals current woes ‘are worrying times’ for the club

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo has disclosed that their current struggles is a source of concern for the club.

The premier league giants find themselves in the relegation zone after collecting 10 points from the 10 games played so far.

Their misery was compounded as they suffered their third consecutive defeat on Saturday, November 11 2023. Samartex beat them narrowly at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena thanks to a 30th minute well-taken Emmanuel Keyekeh free-kick which beat a helpless Danlad in post.

Ocloo admitted at full time that the team’s current position is worrying. He told StarTimes: Yes, of course, any time the wins, the goals are not coming, they are worrying times but we will go back and work hard like we always do."

Kotoko will host reigning champions for their next match.

By Suleman Asante