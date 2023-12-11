Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo thanks fans for unwavering support after thrilling victory against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach David Ocloo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the club's passionate fans for their unwavering support following their exhilarating 3-2 victory against Hearts of Oak in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League clash,

The thrilling encounter held at the Baba Yara Stadium for their 14th league match of the season, saw Kotoko secure a hard-fought win, maintaining their impressive form in the league.

The fans' presence was palpable as they passionately cheered the team throughout the game and continued their support after the final whistle.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Ocloo acknowledged the crucial role played by the fans, stating, "I would like to thank the fans for coming in to support us. We are really grateful." The assistant coach highlighted the consistency in the team's performance, emphasising the importance of the fans' support in boosting morale and creating a conducive atmosphere for success.

Before the clash against Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko had already secured three consecutive wins in the Ghana Premier League, establishing themselves as one of the most in-form teams in the competition.