Kotoko assistant coach disappointed with team's wastefulness in defeat to Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko's Assistant coach David Ocloo expressed disappointment over the team's wastefulness in their recent defeat to Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League clash in Kpando.

The Porcupine Warriors, who entered the match on a remarkable seven-game unbeaten run, saw their streak come to an end as Heart of Lions secured a shock victory on Saturday.

Despite being the favourites, Kotoko struggled to create chances against a determined Heart of Lions side. The home team's hard work paid off in the 52nd minute when forward Godfred Asamoah Kwadwo scored the winning goal. The situation worsened for Kotoko when defender Nicholas Mensah received his marching orders in the 59th minute following a second bookable offense.

David Ocloo acknowledged the team's decent performance in the first half but expressed disappointment in their inability to convert chances into goals. Ocloo emphasised the need to work on finishing and bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches.

“I think our boys played well, especially in the first half. We created some decent chances but we were not able to score, and when you have chances and you don’t score, your opponents will punish you. I think we will go back and work on our finishing once again and come good," Ocloo stated after the game.

He also credited Heart of Lions for their determination and acknowledged their well-deserved victory, saying, "I think I can take anything away from them. They played very well. They were determined and got the results. Congratulations to them.”

Looking ahead, Kotoko aim to bounce back to victory when they face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.