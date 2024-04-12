GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Kotoko assistant coach downplays pressure amid winless streak

Published on: 12 April 2024
Published on: 12 April 2024

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo insists that the club is a work in progress following another setback as they were beaten by Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman on Thursday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, extending their winless streak to six games.

Despite facing five losses in their last six matches, there is speculation about the future of the technical team led by Prosper Ogum, despite receiving public support from management.

Ocloo stated, "It is a work in progress, there is no pressure on us. We just have to go back and work hard, and try to turn things around."

With mounting pressure from supporters for Ogum's dismissal, Kotoko's upcoming fixture against Dreams FC may witness potential changes in coaching leadership.

