Kotoko boss Prosper Ogum applauds leadership qualities of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has showered praise on goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim for his exceptional leadership qualities, despite experiencing limited playing time in recent matches.

Despite being considered a senior figure within the Porcupine Warriors, Danlad has found himself on the sidelines as Frederik Asare takes on primary goalkeeping duties.

In an interview with Angel FM, Coach Ogum voiced his unwavering support for Danlad, emphasizing his belief in the goalkeeper's abilities and highlighting his leadership qualities as exemplary.

"Nobody can tell me that Danlad Ibrahim is not a good goalkeeper; nobody on this earth can convince me otherwise. He is very good, and when it comes to leadership and understanding of the game, I salute him," remarked Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ogum's endorsement of Danlad stems from their successful collaboration during his initial tenure as head coach, where they clinched a league title together. Despite Danlad's reduced playing time in the current season, Ogum continues to value his contributions to the team.

Although Asante Kotoko face challenges, currently positioned eighth on the Ghana Premier League table due to a series of disappointing results, including four defeats in their last five matches, they have an opportunity to reverse their fortunes.

As they gear up to face Nations FC on Sunday, there is hope for a turnaround in form and a resurgence in their campaign.