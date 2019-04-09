Kotoko C.E.O George Amoako reveals reason for recalling transferred players

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has disclosed the reason for recalling players that were put on transfer by the club.

The Porcupine Warriors put six of their players on transfer after their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup came to an end.

Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, experienced midfielders Daniel Nii Adjei and Jordan Opoku, striker Naby Keita, Obed Owusu and Abass Mohammed were asked to leave the club.

But management of the club reverted their stance recalling the players, with Mr. Amoako indicating it was a wrong decision to let the players leave.

"When you evaluate what you do and you see it wont help,you need to change cause,its only the fool that doesn't change his mind, you take a decision based on what you have seen,performance but you don't cut your nose to spite your face," he told Oyerpa FM

"Its not because we did not take a good decision ,we only had to revise a decision for a better decision."