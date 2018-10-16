Kotoko can't afford a single player of Medeama, coach Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu claims Kotoko lack the financial capacity to prize away a single player from the club.

The ambitious gaffer has laughed off the club's attempts to raid his side for his star men.

Kotoko are reported to have made midfield maestro Kwasi Donsu their top target as coach C.K Akunnor attempts to build a squad capable of conquering Africa.

But Medeama trainer Samuel Boadu has laughed off the interest, claiming the Porcupine Warriors cannot afford to buy a single player from Tarkwa.

“Kotoko can't buy any player from Medeama. They can't buy any player of Moses Parker," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Kotoko should check the price tag of our players and they won't even dare come close.

“Gone are the days they bought our players but not now."

Kotoko had to break bank to sign Medeama duo Abass Mohammed and Kwame Boahene two season ago.