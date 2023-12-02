Kotoko close to signing former Medeama left-back Fatawu Sulemana

Asante Kotoko are on the brink of finalising a deal with former Medeama SC left-back Fatawu Sulemana in a strategic move aimed at fortifying their defensive lineup.

Sulemana initially joined Medeama in 2019 after his tenure with Miracle Land FC. However, earlier this year, unforeseen circumstances led him to Al Merreikh, but the armed conflict in Sudan has prompted his return to Ghana.

As negotiations near completion, Asante Kotoko anticipates the addition of Sulemana as a potential asset. The club aims to bolster its squad with the experienced left-back, recognising his experience and skill on the field.

Presently, Asante Kotoko boasts John Tedeku, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, and Nana Bayin Amoah in the left-back position. If the deal materialises, Sulemana is poised to vie for a place in the lineup, injecting healthy competition into the team's defensive options.

As football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations, the potential acquisition of Fatawu Sulemana could prove to be a significant defensive boost for Asante Kotoko in their upcoming campaigns.

The Porcupine Warriors currently seventh on the Ghana Premier League table will host Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in their next league game on Monday evening.