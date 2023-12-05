Kotoko coach David Ocloo stresses significance of Berekum Chelsea victory ahead of Hearts of Oak Showdown

In the aftermath of Asante Kotoko's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea, Assistant Manager David Ocloo emphasised the importance of the win as the team prepares for a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

Steve Mukwala's decisive 41st-minute goal secured the win for Kotoko, dealing a blow to Berekum Chelsea, who had been enjoying a six-game unbeaten streak. Addressing the press after the match, Ocloo expressed his excitement about the team's performance and acknowledged the unwavering support of the fans.

"I think they have been special to us. During all these hard times, they were still rooting for us. We appreciate it, we appreciate it; they should come on Sunday and support the boys, they will deliver," urged Ocloo, sending a rallying cry to the Kotoko faithful.

With a crucial clash against Hearts of Oak looming on Sunday, Ocloo recognised the significance of the morale-boosting victory over Berekum Chelsea.

However, he cautioned that the encounter with Hearts of Oak presents a different challenge altogether, stating, "Hearts and Kotoko is a different ball game, but we will do everything to get positive results."

The highly anticipated Week 14 fixture will see Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on December 10th at 3 pm. As fans brace themselves for the Super Clash, Ocloo's assurance of the team's dedication and the supporters' role sets the stage for a thrilling encounter between two of Ghana's football giants.