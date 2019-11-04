Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen 'missing' after CAF Confederation Cup exit

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has gone missing following a Confederation Cup match at the weekend.

The Norwegian has looked for an escape route after his side crashed out of the Confederation Cup losing 2-1 on aggregate to Ivorian side San Pedro.

He has been told his safety cannot be guaranteed back home in Ghana, leading to his decision to stay in the neighbouring country.

"Management of Asante Kotoko asked me to tell the coach that they cannot guarantee his safety so he has left to his house in Abidjan," Zachariassen representative Charles Kouadio told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM

"It's not true he is missing but rather Dr Kyei and Nana Coker told me i should tell him they can't guarantee his safety looking at what has happened and what the supporters did."

The Norwegian trainer could not qualify the Porcupine Warriors to either of the Group stages of CAF's inter-clubs competitions.

On Sunday, Kotoko were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-0 at San Pedro to suffer a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Zachariassen for the club in July this year to replace CK Akonnor who was brutally fired after leading them to the Group stage of the continent's second-tier competition.

Earlier, he failed to steer the club to the CAF Champions League money zone after suffering elimination at the hands of Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

His post-match comments that the club's level was rather the Confederation Cup riled supporters who demanded his immediate removal.

Per his contract, he was tasked to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League in the first season.

Then in the second-year, qualify the team for the Champions League again with the target of a semi-final berth.

And in his final year, tasked to reach the final of the CAFC Champions League.