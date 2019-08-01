Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen unworried by the absence of Yacouba and Safiu in preseason friendlies

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zacharissen says he will make use of the players available as they prepare for their CAF Champions League opener.

The Norwegian tactician is missing two of the club's most prolific attackers, Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu as they prepare for the game against Kano Pillars.

The Porcupine Warriors have been engaged in two friendlies without the two marksmen, a win against Rahimo Fc and a draw against Societe Omnisports.

Despite their absence, Zachariassen insists he has a set of two teams that is ready for the Kano Pilars clash.

“At the moment we are playing with the players we have here and we can not think about those who are not here, so we work very hard everyday to establish a good team," he said after the draw against the Ivorians.

“At the moment we have two good teams we can use in Nigeria, so with that aspect we are happy and if they come they will be a plus.”

Sogne Yacouba is yet to join the team in preseason with Fatawu Safiu now returning after trials at Swedish side Helsingborg.