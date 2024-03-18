Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum faces GFA charges following controversial defeat to Aduana FC

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum Narteh has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with a breach of Section 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, following Asante Kotoko's Premier League game against Aduana FC.

The charges against Ogum allege that he verbally abused the match officials and conducted himself in a manner that brought the name of the game into disrepute. He has until Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to respond to the charges.

These charges stem from Ogum's reaction to the contentious goal during the match, which ultimately resulted in Asante Kotoko's defeat.

The match, held at the Agyeman Badu Stadium in Dormaa, ended in a controversial 2-1 victory for Aduana FC, marked by disputes over the legitimacy of the winning goal.

After Aduana FC took an early lead in the 9th minute through Kelvin Obeng, Asante Kotoko managed to equalize just before halftime with a penalty conversion by striker Steven Mukwala.

The game remained tightly contested until the 88th minute when Richard Mahama's header ignited controversy. Despite television replays suggesting the ball hadn't crossed the line, referee Nii-Cofie Gideon awarded the goal, prompting protests from Kotoko's coach Prosper Ogum.

Ogum's protests led to his dismissal from the sidelines, but he refused to leave the field, causing a delay in the game's resumption as the game ended in defeat handing the Porcupines three straight losses in the Ghana Premier League.