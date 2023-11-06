Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum cites poor finishing as key factor in Dreams FC defeat

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum expressed his disappointment following their shock defeat to Deams FC, attributing the defeat to the team's lacklustre finishing.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their third defeat of the season, extending their winless streak in the Ghana Premier League. A stunning first-half strike by Abdul Aziz Issah secured Dreams FC's first-ever victory over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko's performance during the game left fans dissatisfied, and some even voiced their frustration with boos.

Speaking after the match, Coach Ogum acknowledged the team's struggles in the finishing department: "Very disappointing our finishing, it is not good automatically it is not good, you don't win, the feeling is bad."

Despite the setback, Ogum urged fans to continue supporting the team and emphasized their determination to improve. Kotoko faces Samartex in an upcoming away match, which has become a must-win for Ogum and his squad as they seek to turn their season around.