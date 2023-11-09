GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum defends poor performance of young players, blames fans over critical remarks

Published on: 09 November 2023
Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum defends poor performance of young players, blames fans over critical remarks

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has blamed unjust criticism from fans for the ineffectiveness of the team's young players.

After a home loss against Dreams FC in Week Nine of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, Ogum and his players were chastised by their own fans.

Scoring goals and securing results have been difficult for the Ghana Premier League champions over the last two seasons.

“For performance-wise, Kotoko is playing well. You can check, Kotoko is the best but can’t take the chances. The young guys can’t withstand the pressure from the supporters, so they go off sometimes, and it affects our players. The supporters start booing and hooting at us when the going gets tough. How do you expect us to score?” expressed a visibly unhappy Ogum.

The team currently sit 14th on the Ghana Premier League table after winning just twice in their nine matches. Four of their games have also ended in a stalemate while they have suffered three loses.

They will get back to action against FC Samartex in the matchday 10 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in Samreboi.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more