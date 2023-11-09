Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum provides injury update on Justice Blay

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has disclosed that midfielder Justice Blay will be out for the foreseeable future owing to a crippling knee injury.

Concerned about Blay's condition, Ogum disclosed that the injury is more serious than first imagined.

In a forthright assessment, he indicated that surgery, which is frequently used to treat such injuries, may not be the panacea in this case because it does not address the underlying source of the reoccurring problem.

Instead, a carefully crafted treatment regimen has been provided to restore Blay to full fitness.

"Blay has a medical concern and it is the medical team that is managing the situation he is not well. He has a medical problem at the knee so if you see him running you will see him limping he has a problem," he said.

"The more he exerts a lot of energy he feels the pain and the medical team is dealing with it. It is all about the treatment plan we try to look at possible surgeries but if we do it the growth will return so all he has to do is follow a particular treatment plan.

"For instance, according to the medical team he needs to go to the gym to build the muscles around the knee so that it will hold it the doctor even said Ronaldo suffers from this but because he follows a treatment plan his muscles are well built every day the muscles are strong to hold him," he added.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have suffered back-to-back defeats and hope to rebound as they embark on a trip to Samreboi to face FC Samartex.