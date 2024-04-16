Kotoko Crisis: Emergency meeting called by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II amidst poor performance

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, under the patronage of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to convene an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18th, to address pressing issues affecting the club.

The meeting will gather key stakeholders, including the playing body, technical team, interim management committee, and supporters' leadership.

The decision to hold the meeting comes in the wake of mounting concerns over Kotoko's recent performance in the Ghana Premier League, where they have struggled to secure favorable results. The situation reached a boiling point when a group of supporters disrupted the club's training session at the Adako Jachie Training grounds, demanding the resignation of Coach Prosper Ogum and his technical staff.

The incident highlighted growing frustration among fans as Kotoko has managed only one victory in their last 10 games, with eight losses and one draw. This string of poor results is uncharacteristic for the Porcupine Warriors, who boast a rich history of success in domestic competitions, clinching the league title 24 times.

In response to the unrest among supporters and the team's faltering performance, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the club's Life Patron and owner, is taking proactive steps to address the situation. The emergency meeting aims to foster unity among stakeholders and devise strategies to steer Kotoko back to winning ways.

The club's faithful are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the meeting, hopeful that it will mark a turning point in Kotoko's fortunes as they strive to reclaim their winning form in the Ghana Premier League.