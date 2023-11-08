Kotoko defender Nurudeen Yussif prioritises collective goal against individual glory

Asante Kotoko defender Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed has stated that he would rather contribute significantly to the club's success than seek personal glory.

Nurudeen, who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the season began, has been a notable player despite the club's underwhelming performance.

The former Real Tamale United defender has been named October's Player of the Month for his explosive performance.

Speaking to the club's media, Nurudeen stated that he is more concerned with the team's collective goal than with his glory.

“I’m not here for personal glory, I’m here to win the league with the club and also to give my all. If we are not getting the results, it means we have to up our game and probably when we up our game it will lead to the success of the club. The most important thing is for the club to win more matches to win the trophy” he said.

Kotoko are currently struggling in the Ghana Premier League recording back-to-back defeats to the displeasure of the club's supporters.

The team currently occupy the 14th position in the Ghana Premier League standings with 10 points after nine games.

Following their recent defeat to Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors are hoping to bounce back as they embark on a trip to Samreboi to face FC Samartex.