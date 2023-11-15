Kotoko face Nations FC as Hearts meet Nania in round of 64 FA Cup draw

The newborn rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Nations FC is set to be rekindled as the two sides face off in the round of 64 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.

The draw which was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the GFA Secretariat has set the stage for thrilling encounters, promising football enthusiasts an array of exciting matches in the knockout competition.

Kotoko and Nations FC faced off earlier this season at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in an exciting but chaotic Ghana Premier League game which ended in a 2-2 draw. The two sides are set to trade tackles for bragging rights this time at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In other fixtures Hearts of Oak SC will also face FC Nania at the Accra Sports Stadium, elevating the level of excitement for this phase of the competition in a showdown between former champions.

Defending champions Dreams FC are also set to take on Susubribi FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Other regional derbies include Aduana FC vs. Berekum Chelsea FC, Elmina Sharks FC vs. Young Redbull FC, and Steadfast FC vs. Karela FC, each promising intense battles between familiar opponents.

Last season's semi-finalists, Skyy FC, have a challenging encounter ahead as they face Premier League side FC Samartex at St. Martins Park in Daboase.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce the match venues and specific dates for these fixtures, all scheduled to be played between November 28-30, 2023.

Here are the fixtures for the round of 64 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.