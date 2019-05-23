Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan excited to make AFCON provisional squad

Asante Kotoko first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed delight after being named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man provisional squad for AFCON 2019.

The shotstopper is part of three goalkeepers named in the team that will enplane to Dubai to start pre-AFCON camping on June 1st.

Annan has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors in the domestic league, helping Kotoko top Zone A of the Special Competition and was an ever-present figure in the team that reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation cup this season.

"A Dream Come True," he posted on Twitter. "Its Always Been A Great Privilege,Joy & Honour To Fight For This Shirt. Thank You All," he added.

Annan is likely to make the trip to Egypt, with only three goalkeepers named in Appiah's team.

The Kotoko vice-captain will have to fight for a staring role with number one choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Ghana is chasing a fifth AFCON title since last winning it in 1982.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin