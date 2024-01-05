Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare expresses displeasure with third-place standing in Ghana Premier League Table

Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper Frederick Asare has expressed dissatisfaction with the team's third-place position in the Ghana Premier League table after the first round.

Despite a challenging start to the domestic top-flight campaign, Asare believes the Kumasi-based club should have secured a higher position on the league log.

In an interview with the club's media, the former Accra Lions goalkeeper stated, "I don’t think it's a good position for us. Kotoko is a big club, and finishing third in the first round is unsatisfactory. We should have been first or second on the table by now, but in all, we didn’t start the season. We believe things are going to change in the second round."

Asare, who has been Kotoko’s reliable goalkeeper in the 2023/24 season, emphasised the team's determination to improve in the upcoming matches.

Managing six clean sheets out of the nine games he played for the club in the first round, Asare has been a crucial part of Kotoko's defensive efforts.

The goalkeeper's promising performances have raised expectations for a strong showing in the campaign's second half.