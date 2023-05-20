Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad visits Black Princesses ahead of WAFU B tournament

As the Black Princesses gear up for their inaugural participation in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, paid a surprise visit to the team ahead of their opening match against Benin.

The Black Princesses, under the guidance of Coach Basigi, have been diligently preparing for the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, which promises to be a highly competitive tournament showcasing the talents of West African nations.

Arriving in Kumasi on Thursday, the Black Princesses wasted no time and engaged in an hour-long training session on Friday morning, showcasing their determination and focus for the upcoming tournament.

With Ibrahim's visit, the team received a timely reminder of the wider football community's support and recognition.

The crucial opening match against Benin is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Princesses are determined to make a strong start in the tournament and secure a victory that will set the tone for their campaign.