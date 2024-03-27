Kotoko hold crunch meeting with coaching staff over poor form

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has taken proactive measures to address the club's recent poor form by holding an emergency meeting with the coaching staff, led by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The meeting was prompted by Kotoko's disappointing performance, which has seen them drop from third to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings.

The club's dismal run includes four consecutive losses in the second half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, marking their worst streak in 14 years.

In response to concerns voiced by fans regarding the team's lackluster performance, Kotoko released a statement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Acknowledging the supporters' dissatisfaction, the IMC expressed understanding of their concerns, emphasizing that they share the disappointment in the team's results and deem them unacceptable.

"In our quest to address this issue, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff, without dismissing the head coach," the statement read.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to orchestrating a swift turnaround in the club's fortunes, outlining its determination to confront the current challenges head-on.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Prosper Ogum's future, the club's leadership remains optimistic about his ability to reverse Asante Kotoko's recent poor performance.