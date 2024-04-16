Kotoko legend Karim Zito stands firm against calls for coach Prosper Ogum's sacking

Asante Kotoko legend Karim Zito has voiced his disagreement with the mounting calls for the dismissal of coach Prosper Ogum amidst the club's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a dismal run, failing to secure a victory in their last seven matches, consequently plummeting from title contenders to a mere three points above the relegation zone.

Their recent 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC has further fueled demands for Ogum's ousting, but Zito, who holds considerable esteem within the club and its fanbase, is firmly backing him.

"Now things are not going as expected for Kotoko. You can’t make any signings or offload players now, so you have to compromise and utilize the players you have at your disposal," Zito, who currently coaches Dreams FC, remarked.

"I urge all stakeholders to support Ogum, including the players and management, until the season concludes so we can discuss plans for the next campaign."

Zito also expressed concern over the psychological state of the players, observing signs of fear of failure on the field during their recent encounter. He cautioned that if the situation persists, players might resort to feigning injuries to avoid playing.

"With the current circumstances, we cannot make changes to the squad. The available players must see out the season, focusing on avoiding relegation rather than harbouring hopes of winning the league," Zito emphasised.

"I don’t agree," he firmly stated in response to the calls for Ogum's dismissal. "No one can convince me that Prosper Narteh is not a competent coach; he is. In football, there are ups and downs, and that's what Ogum is experiencing at the moment."

Kotoko will seek to end their winless streak this weekend as they face high-flying Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.