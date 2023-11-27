Kotoko No. 2 David Ocloo dedicates Legon Cities win to ‘marvelous boss' Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo has dedicated their 3-1 win over Legon Cities to head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Dr. Ogum was not in the dugout at the WAFA Park on Saturday, November 25 2023 as his side cruised to their second consecutive victory but Ocloo has pointed out the huge role his boss played in the win.

Ogum is currently partaking in a FIFA/CAF Coach Education Pathway Course in Accra.

Nasiru Moro put Cities in front with a beautifully floated free-kick on 26 minutes but Suleman Mohammed’s own goal on 66 minutes put The Porcupine Warriors level after recess.

Lamptey set Mukwala to net Kotoko’s second in the 74th minute before Isaac Oppong scored in stoppage to seal victory for Kotoko.

An excited Ocloo paid tribute to the off-duty head coach. He told StarTimes: “I will dedicate this win to our boss, Doctor (Ogum). He’s been a marvelous boss a marvelous boss so far. I really thank him for this opportunity and I will thank him also for the pep talk during recess. It has been a wonderful pep talk. It really inspired the boys and they really pushed."

The win moved Kotoko 7th on the league standings with 16 points. They return to Kumasi to host Berekum Chelsea for their next game.

By Suleman Asante