Kotoko pick 30 outfield players, 5 goalkeepers after justify-your-inclusion for youth team

Asante Kotoko have selected 30 outfield players and five goalkeepers after a successful justify-your-inclusion exercise on Monday.

The exercise was to pick players for the Youth team that has been disbanded since 2017.

The selected players are expected to report at the club's training complex at Adako Jachie on Tuesday.

The 35 players will serve as the core of the new Asante Kotoko U-18 team, which will also be the production line of the club in the near future.

The Kotoko youth team has unearthed several talents in the past including Black Meteors goalkeeper Dan Lad Ibrahim.

The club has depended on buying players recently than depend on their feeder club.