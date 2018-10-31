Kotoko secure massive coup by signing goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed the massive swoop of highly rated goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old sealed the contract with the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday night in Kumasi.

He moves to the two-time African champions on a free transfer after his proposed move to Ethiopian side St George fell through.

Tagoe, who was instrumental in the successes of Medeama in recent times, will join the CAF Confederation Cup squad of the Porcupines.

Tagoe as the first choice for Medeama SC, guided them to win the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Tago was also deeply involved as the side marked their debut in Africa inter-club competition in 2014 and Kotoko will count on him to secure their successes.