Kotoko should be leading Ghana Premier League standings, says Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare expressed dissatisfaction with his team's current position in the Ghana Premier League standings, stating that they should have been leading the league by now.

Asante Kotoko experienced a mix of results in the early stages of the league but has shown improved form in recent months. Despite winning consecutive matches, they find themselves in the third position on the league table.

In a statement to the media team of Asante Kotoko, goalkeeper Frederick Asare emphasised that being in the third position is not acceptable for such a prestigious club.

"I don’t think it's a good position for us. Kotoko is a big club, and finishing third in the first round is unsatisfactory. We should have been first or second on the table by now, but in all, we didn’t start the season. We believe things are going to change in the second round,” goalkeeper Frederick Asare said.

With just three points behind the current league leaders, Kotoko remain confident about their chances of clinching the league title at the end of the campaign.