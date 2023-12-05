Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala confident of victory ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Uganda international Steven Desse Mukwala has exuded confidence in Asante Kotoko's ability to secure victory against Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Ghana Premier League matchday 14 clash. The highly anticipated match is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak, now based in Kumasi following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium, face a determined Asante Kotoko side.

Mukwala, who played a pivotal role in Kotoko's recent triumph against Berekum Chelsea by scoring the decisive goal, expressed optimism about the team's current form heading into the clash with Hearts of Oak.

"We are expecting a good game because we've picked up our momentum now. With the form we have, I think we shall win the match," Mukwala confidently stated in an interview with StarTimes.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 7th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points, while Hearts of Oak sits just below at the 8th position with 16 points.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between these two football giants, and Mukwala's positive outlook adds to the anticipation surrounding this significant fixture in Ghanaian football.