Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala on target as Uganda hold Black Stars

Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala showcased his prowess by finding the net for the Cranes of Uganda, holding the Black Stars of Ghana to an exhilarating 2-2 draw in a captivating international friendly match.

Ghana, seeking redemption after a recent loss to Nigeria, faced another setback as they were unable to secure victory against Uganda at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Returning head coach Otto Addo, still in pursuit of his first win since taking charge, made five changes to the squad, including handing full debuts to Ebenezer Annan and Francis Abu, while Joseph Wollacott manned the goalkeeping duties.

The Black Stars started brightly, taking an early lead through central defender Jerome Opoku's header off a corner kick delivered by captain Jordan Ayew.

However, Uganda swiftly responded, capitalizing on a penalty conceded by Ghana's left-back Ebenezer Annan, with Asante Kotoko forward Steven Dese Mukwala confidently converting the spot-kick to level the score.

Jordan Ayew restored Ghana's advantage from the penalty spot, but Uganda refused to relent, equalizing once again late in the game through substitute Muhammad Shaban's close-range finish.

Ghana's challenge was further compounded by Mohammed Salisu's red card, reducing them to ten men in the dying stages of the match.

The draw extends Ghana's winless streak to seven matches across all competitions, comprising four draws and three defeats, posing a continued challenge for Addo and his squad as they strive for improved performances in upcoming fixtures.