Kotoko thrash lower tier side Latex Foam in friendly

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko whitewashed lower tier side Latex Foam FC in a friendly on Wednesday morning.

The Reds have been involved in several friendlies following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

On Wednesday morning at the Adako Jachie training center, the Porcupine Warriors thrashed Latex Foam FC 5-0.

Darlington Ofosu opened the scoring for Asante Kotoko before Abdul Rashid Osman added the second. Ibrahim Osman and Michael Yeboah grabbed the others in a game dominated by most of the club's team B players.

Asante Kotoko have been impeccable during the break defeating Hearts of Oak in a two leg friendly before recording identical results with Ashantigold in another two game encounter.

The record Ghanaian champions are also preparing for the Africa Community Competition, which will see two clubs from Nigeria join Hearts of Oak for the $10,000 prize competition.