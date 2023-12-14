Kotoko to face Bibiani Goldstars as MTN FA Cup Round of 32 pairings announced

Asante Kotoko SC have been drawn against Goldstars in the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

The former champions will travel to Duns Park in Bibiani for the tie, which is scheduled to take place between January 5-8, 2024.

Two-time champions Medeama SC will also feature in the next stage of the competition, following their victory over Basake Holy Stars in the Round of 64. They will face Skyy FC in the next round.

Elsewhere, Wa Power FC will take on RTU, while Nania FC - fresh from their win over Hearts of Oak SC - will face Great Olympics.

Defending champions Dreams FC must first overcome Susubribi in the Round of 64 before facing fellow top-flight side Heart of Lions in the next stage.

The draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 took place at the studio of Max TV in Accra on Wednesday.