Kotoko to know CAF Confederation Cup opponents on November 25

Kotoko will know its opponents for the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on November 25, just three days before they hold the first leg in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors will face either Lion Blessé de Fotouni or Lékié’s Eding Sport - who are billed to play in the final of the Cameroon Cup on November 25.

The much delayed final will take place at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde.

The Ghanaian giants will host the first leg on November 28 with the return leg fixed for December 4 and 5.