Kotoko's assistant coach David Ocloo stresses patience in pursuit of Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach David Ocloo has emphasised that the club's quest to secure the Ghana Premier League title will not be rushed, despite their recent impressive form in the competition.

After a challenging start to the season, the Porcupine Warriors have found their rhythm and climbed to the third position on the league table, accumulating 29 points in the first round. With just a three-point gap behind leaders Samartex, Kotoko is now considered a serious contender for the league title.

Their remarkable performance continued with a convincing 2-0 away victory over Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park, where striker Steve Mukwala's brilliant brace propelled them to the third spot.

Speaking after their latest triumph, assistant coach David Ocloo highlighted that the team's ambition for the league title is a continuous process. He stated, "Work in progress, we are taking it match after match," underlining the importance of a steady and patient approach.

Under the guidance of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, Asante Kotoko has been on an impressive run, securing five wins and a draw in their last seven league outings.

The team's resurgence has reignited discussions about their potential to clinch the Ghana Premier League title, but Ocloo's remarks emphasise the importance of staying focused and taking each match as it comes.