Kotoko's Lamptey poised to elevate Black Stars' quality, says assistant Coach Ocloo

Assistant Coach David Ocloo of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club is optimistic that the inclusion of Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey in the Black Stars will significantly enhance the team's quality.

Ocloo expressed this view amid growing calls for the former WAFA player to be selected for the Black Stars squad in the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

Following Lamptey's notable performance in a goalless draw against Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League, Ocloo voiced his support for these calls, emphasizing Lamptey's exceptional qualities.

He stated, "Lamptey is a fantastic player, and you can all see his contribution to the team. It will be an add-on to the Black Stars."

With the squad list submission deadline for the 2023 AFCON set for January 3, 2024, the likely absence of Thomas Partey due to injury and the identified lack of creativity in the team have intensified calls for Lamptey's inclusion.

Ghana has been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the AFCON.