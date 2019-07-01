Kotoko’s Richard Senanu granted visa to undergo Surgery in Germany

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have announced that Richard Senanu has finally been granted visa to undergo his surgery in Germany.

The player got injured while playing for Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Zesco United.

Earlier reports indicated that Senanu was denied visa to travel to Germany for the surgery but the club has confirmed in a post on Monday that it has been given permission for the player to undergo his surgery.

Asante Kotoko have already settled the bills for the surgery.

“ The German Embassy in Ghana has granted Richard Senanu a visa to enter the country for his surgery after an earlier denial”, the club indicated.

Richard is expected to depart from Ghana on Wednesday for the surgery and is expected to be out for six weeks for rehabilitation.