Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey grateful to media for Black Stars recognition

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has expressed his gratitude to the local media for highlighting his qualities, which have earned him a place in Ghana's provisional Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

Lamptey's exceptional performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season for the Porcupine Warriors catapulted him into the football spotlight. Enthusiasts fervently called for his inclusion in the Black Stars, recognising his ability to address creativity issues within the team.

Responding to his call-up, Lamptey extended his thanks to the media and affirmed his commitment to maintaining a strong work ethic to continually improve as a player.

"I will thank the media. I won’t lose focus after making the Black Stars provisional squad; I will continue to work hard to achieve my aim," he stated after a recent game.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Lamptey's inclusion in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad marks a significant step, and the final selection of 27 players for the tournament will be announced by January 3.

With Lamptey's determination and recent stellar performances, he aims to secure a spot in the final squad and contribute to