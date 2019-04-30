KP Boateng wins second career league title

Ghana and Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has become the first Ghanaian player to win the Spanish La Liga title.

In his entire career he has won two titles.

The 32-year old joined Barcelona in the January transfer window on loan from Italian side Sassuolo and has only made three appearances in the season so far.

Barcelona defeated Levante on Saturday by 1-0 to win their eighth La Liga league title in 10 years and overall their 26th league title.

Boateng was not named in the match day squad for Barcelona in the game against Levante at the Camp Nou.

He was excited over his team’s annexing of the trophy and went to social media to express his joy for been part of the winning team.

“Magical, proud to be a part of this amazing team”, he wrote on his official Instagram page.

On the other hand, some Ghanaians who have played in the La Liga such as Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso, and Thomas Partey have made huge impacts in the league without winning the trophy.

Despite struggling to get game time with the club, Boateng is likely to win a treble this season as Barca still have a shot at the Copa Del Rey title and the Champions League.

According to reports Barca are unlikely to trigger his €8 million purchase option at the end of the season and he will join Sassuolo for next season.

KP Boateng has now won two League titles in his career with AC Milan (2010/11 season) and Barcelona (2018-19 season)

In all he won the English League Cup with Tottenham in 2008, The German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and the Italian Super Cup in the 2011/12 season.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom