Kpoo Keke in talks with Liberty Professionals over a partnership deal

Published on: 08 May 2019
The Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Industries Nii Botswe Laryea II  producers of Kpoo Keke  Alcoholic drink has announced that his outfit Kpoo Keke FC is set to partner Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

According to the CEO, his team Kpoo Keke FC have already begun talks with the Dansoman based club for a partnership deal.

“I have a ‘professional team’ but they are not competing in any of the leagues yet so I am trying to get my team merged with Liberty Professionals,” he told Starr Sports.

“I was a footballer myself – from 1976 to the 80s I played Aston Villa so I have great passion for the sport", he added.

Kpoo Keke  FC is a non-league side and are hoping to be incorporated into the Liberty family.

 

