KRC Genk hitman Joseph Paintsil in awe over Sinan Bolat’s heroics in defeat against Antwerp

KRC Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has recounted how his powerful header was kept out by Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Sinan Bolat during their 1-0 defeat in the second match of the Belgian Jupilar Pro League playoffs on Tuesday.

Following Genk’s impressive opening fixture in this season’s playoffs, the Luminus Arena outfit were heavily expected to overcome Antwerp in the second match.

But they were shocked after Israeli forward Lior Rafaelov struck for Antwerp with just 4 minutes on the clock.

After mounting incessant pressure on the hosts, Philippe Clement’s side believed for a moment that they have pulled parity following a close range header by Paintsil.

However, the Ghanaian effort was thwarted by goalkeeper Sinan Bolat to the amazement of everybody at the stadium, including Paintsil.

"I wanted to run towards the corner flag to celebrate, but the goalkeeper was miraculously in between." Paintsil said.