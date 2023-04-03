Kudjoe Fianoo hails tight competition in Ghana Premier League as ‘exciting’

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President Kudjoe Fianoo has expressed his excitement at the tight race in the Ghana Premier League, saying it's making the competition interesting.

With just six points separating the six-place team from the league leaders Aduana FC, and with nine games left to the end of the season, Fianoo believes the competition is fierce everywhere.

"We are getting to the home stretch. It’s getting more interesting by the day. Those who are trying to avoid relegation are fighting very hard, and those who also want to win [are fighting very hard]. It’s tight at the top, it’s even tight in the middle, and tight down there. So, it makes it exciting," Fianoo said to Footballghana.com.

The Ghana Premier League is in week 25, with Aduana FC leading the table with 44 points. With the season drawing to a close, every team is fighting for points, either to secure their place in the league or to push for the title. It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious at the end of the season, but the competition is sure to be fierce until the final whistle.