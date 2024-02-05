Kufuor Cup: Ghana FA approves match in honour of former president

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given the green light for a special match to be played in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The match, dubbed the Kufuor Cup, will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Kufuor Cup is being organized by the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation as part of activities marking the former President's 85th birthday anniversary.

The foundation requested permission from the GFA to host the match, which will feature giants Asante Kotoko and Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

The GFA has approved the request and confirmed that the Kufuor Cup will take place at 3 pm on February 18.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to emerge victorious in honour of the former President.

As a result of the Kufuor Cup, the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 games involving Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC have been rescheduled.

Originally, Kotoko were set to travel to Tamale to play Karela United, while Nsoatreman FC were to host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, February 18.

However, the new schedule sees Karela United hosting Kotoko at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Tuesday, February 13, while Nsoatreman FC will host Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Konamansa Park on Wednesday, February 14.

The Kufuor Cup is a unique opportunity for football fans to celebrate the life and legacy of former President Kufuor, who served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2009.

The match will also serve as a reminder of the important role that sports can play in bringing people together and fostering unity and cooperation.

The Ghana FA has expressed its support for the Kufuor Cup and has pledged to ensure that the match is conducted in a safe and peaceful manner.

The association has also encouraged football fans to come out in large numbers to support the teams and celebrate the life and achievements of former President Kufuor.