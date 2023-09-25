Kurt Okraku encourages Black Queens to qualify for 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has urged the Black Queens to secure qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and potentially clinch the title.

Okraku's encouragement came following the Black Queens' dominant 7-0 victory against Rwanda in the first leg of the second-round tie.

Okraku visited the team at their training base in Accra and expressed his confidence in their abilities, emphasising the GFA's unwavering support for their quest.

“I will say ayekoo [well done] to you for the sacrifices and the good work you are doing towards Ghana’s qualification. If you are a member of this family, I am sure you are already proud of yourself. Ghana is appreciative and proud of what you’re doing and that should be your first line of satisfaction," Okraku said.

“This mission is to make the Nation great and strong. We want to restore the pride of the country. We want to return to the times when Ghana qualified for the World Cup and the Black Queens showed up.

“What I see here is a national team made up of a group of ladies who are committed towards our country, Ghana.

“Your FA and the government are committed to what you’re doing and will continue to support what you’re doing."

“We have a clear mission to go back to the AFCON and to win an AFCON trophy. I have no doubt we have the right levels of talent to make it all the way but talent alone is not enough.

“Let’s be focused and maintain the good team spirit that we have - because that is the only way we can make it," he added.

Black Queens are heavy favorites to secure another convincing victory in the second leg of the qualifier against Rwanda, scheduled for Tuesday, with the aim of progressing to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.