Kurt Okraku is not matured to be GFA President- George Afriyie

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful, George Afriyie has jabbed opponent Kurt Okraku, describing him as not matured enough to lead the Association.

According George Afriyie the Association needs a unifier and a more experienced person to restore the integrity of Ghana's football governing body.

"Everybody have an idea to help Ghana football but they need a unifier," he told Asempa FM.

"Kurt Okraku has done well but he is not matured to be Ghana Football Association president. He [Kurt Okraku] should sit back, relax and learn; his time is not due.

“The delegates won’t votes for clueless people to come and lead our football. Some aspirants will not even get 10 votes if the elections are to be held today.

”I have looked through all the other manifestos by my opponents; I can say mine is the best," he added.

George Afriyie is seen as one of the leading contestants for the top job, and will come up against five other contestants including Kurt Okraku.

The other candidates on the list are George Ankoma Mensah, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton and Nana Yaw Amponsah. The election has been scheduled for October 25.