Kurt Okraku opens GFA/CAF Licence C course at Prampram

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has launched the GFA/CAF Licence C coaching course at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The course, which is the first of its kind since 2017, is open to Licence C and D holders under the new CAF Coaching convention.

Additionally, graduates of the old coaching convention's introductory Licence are eligible to take the course.

The course content, developed and designed by Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah under the supervision of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, has been approved by the Confederation of African Football's Technical Division (CAF).

Principles of learning and coaching, Technique Development (Passing Drills), Methods of Coaching, Introduction to Methods of Coaching, Systems and Tactics, Football Analysis, Warm up before Youth training, Physical preparation of young players, and the Role of a Coach in Talent Development are among the topics covered.

Thirty (30) participants are currently at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the first phase of the course which would last for ten (10) days after which participants would go out on a one-month internship with a football club for assessment and evaluation. As part of the modules, the thirty Coaches would automatically return to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for 10 more days to wrap things up before passing out.

Module one will end on Friday, November 02, 2022.