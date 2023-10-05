Kurt Okraku set to retain seat as Ghana FA President

Former Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku is on the brink of securing another term as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Ghana FA elections, held today in Tamale, have taken on a unique character due to the absence of a major contender against the incumbent.

Okraku, who has been at the helm of the GFA since 2019, is running unopposed following the disqualification of presidential aspirant George Afriyie.

Afriyie's disqualification was attributed to his breach of “Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019,” as well as his "failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidature."

This turn of events has paved the way for Okraku to retain his position, pending the official confirmation of the election results.

Thursday's elections were initially slated for September but faced delays and legal challenges, including an injunction by King Faisal, which forced a rescheduling of the event. Although the legal matter is scheduled to be heard on October 12, the GFA is proceeding with the elections, underlining their commitment to a timely resolution of leadership questions.

The significance of these elections extends beyond the presidency. Delegates are also tasked with deciding the composition of the Executive Council, with notable figures such as former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and Randy Abbey vying for positions.

The elections, held under a watchful eye with FIFA delegation monitoring, have drawn significant attention from football enthusiasts and stakeholders. The Northern regional capital, Tamale, has become the epicentre of Ghanaian football, as operations were relocated there in preparation for this crucial event.

As the day unfolds, the footballing community eagerly awaits the official results that will determine the leadership of the local football governing body for the next four years.