KV Oostende manager hails brace-hero David Atanga in victory over KV Mechelen

Ghanaian midfielder David Atanga has earned praises of KV Oostende manager Yves Vanderhaeghe following his heroic display against KV Mechelen.

The former Ghana youth international netted a brace as Mechelen secured their first win of the season.

"Not only in the offensive approach, but also in taking positions to put pressing, Bätzner was important. He played a very smart game," said Yves Vanderhaeghe after the game.

"Anyways, it wouldn't have been assists if Atanga hadn't always provided the finish. He not only scores twice, but also the way in which it can be seen. He runs offside well into the depth on that beautiful pass from Bätzner. Those two feel good about each other. And one-on-one Atanga puts a lot of effort. conviction to the day."

"He was really like: Now I'm going to score. Last season he was hungry in that regard. He really wants those numbers behind his name."

The former Admira forward displayed a stellar performance in the game played at the Diaz Arena.

The 25-year-old broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with his first goal of the season.

David Atanga scored again in the 43rd minute to seal the win for the homeside at the Diaz Arena.

After recess Mechelen wanted to stage a comeback and reduced the deficit in the 75th minute through Thibault Peyre.