Kwabena Owusu returns to training with Córdoba

Córdoba striker Kwabena Owusu has returned to training after his participation with Ghana at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 22-year old joined the team on Thursday morning for training at the Carbonell Road facilities.

Owusu arrival has given the team a boost ahead of their league game against Don Benito.

He is likely to start due to José Luis García injury.

Cordoba will travel to play Don Benito on Sunday December 1.

He has played 11 matches this season for Córdoba and has scored 4 goals.